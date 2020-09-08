Millie Mackintosh is keeping it real as she shows off postpartum body

New mum, Millie Mackintosh is keeping it real over on Instagram, as she shows off her postpartum body with pride.

The former Made in Chelsea star gave birth to her first child, Sienna, four months ago, and has been documenting her motherhood journey on social media, sharing her struggles along the way.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram yesterday evening, to share a video of her postpartum body, something all mums can relate to. The video showcases how easy it is to compare ourselves to others, and stands as a reminder that what we see on social media, rarely matches up to reality.

In the video, Millie is standing in front of a mirror in her bedroom, wearing dark leggings and a matching sports bra/crop top. She starts by posing for the camera, with a hand on her hip, accentuating her toned body.

However, Millie proves that when it comes to social media, finding a good angle can make all the difference. When Millie turned to the side, she revealed that her round stomach wasn’t as flat as it had initially appeared to be.

She captioned her empowering post with, “Just a reminder that Instagram is rarely reality #keepingitreal #postpartumbody.”

Bravo to Millie for not only trying to normalise the reality of a postpartum body, but for also reminding her followers that what you see on social media, rarely compares to how things are in real life.