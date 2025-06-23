Millie Mackintosh celebrates wedding anniversary with Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh is honouring her husband!

Seven years ago today (June 23), the former Made In Chelsea star tied the knot with her husband, Hugo Taylor.

To mark the special occasion, Millie has chosen to pen a heartfelt tribute to her partner, with whom she also shares two daughters – five-year-old Sienna and three-year-old Aurelia.

Earlier today, Millie took to Instagram to post several photos from the couple’s lavish 2018 wedding, which was held at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, owned by Hugo’s uncle.

“7 years married today,” Millie wrote at the beginning of her caption.

“We’ve grown, changed, and built a life I’m so proud of. Through every high and low, and all the adventures in between, you’ve been my teammate, my safe place, and my best friend,” she continued.

“Parenting together, laughing together, doing life side by side — there’s no one else I’d rather have beside me. Happy anniversary my love,” Millie added sweetly.

Following her beautiful tribute, many of Millie’s followers have since been expressing their own well-wishes to the happy couple.

“Awww happy anniversary to you both,” one fan replied.

“I knew from MIC that you would make it! Congratulations,” another wrote.

“Honestly the best love story,” a third follower commented.

Millie and Hugo’s wedding anniversary comes just a few months after Millie confirmed that their youngest, Aurelia, had accidentally fractured her nose.

In March, the mother-of-two explained on Instagram: “She threw her head back while I was holding her and the back of her skull hit me right in the middle of my nose.”

Millie later wrote: “I heard a crack, went to get it checked, and ended up needing surgery at the end of last week to correct the fracture. Has this ever happened to other parents? Seriously a parenting low — but also, you kind of have to laugh."