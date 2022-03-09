Millie Court shares beautiful bare faced selfie showing off her acne scars

In honour of International Women’s Day, former Love Island winner Millie Court has shared an empowering message all about embracing your imperfections.

For the past couple of years now, Millie has been very insecure about her skin as she’s dealt with adult acne. However, the 25-year-old influencer bravely went make-up free in her recent Instagram post, with a series of snaps which showed her at her “most vulnerable”.

Posing in a black tulle dress, Millie is absolutely radiant in these bare-faced photos which show off her acne scars.

“Loving our imperfections can be difficult, but when you learn to embrace them and realise that our imperfections don’t define us, they are just a part of us alongside everything else that creates you as a person,” she candidly wrote in the caption.

“None of us are the same, and that’s a special thing. We are one of a kind.”

“This picture shows me at my most vulnerable… but I’m learning to love myself, imperfections and all. And so should you,” she sweetly concluded.

Commenting underneath this raw and relatable post, Millie’s boyfriend and fellow Love Island winner Liam Reardon wrote, “Gorgeous babe,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Other friends and fans were quick to offer their own words of praise, including Islander Lucinda Strafford who commented, “That’s my beautiful bby girl.”

“I love my acne scars, stretch marks and cellulite! Your most vulnerable is your most beautiful self! Love ya!” one follower gushed.

Credit: YouTube

Opening up about her acne journey in a recent YouTube video, Millie revealed that she first started to really struggle with her “severe acne” about a year and a half ago, when lockdown first struck.

“Before I knew it, I just had spots everywhere,” she recalled, adding, “like cystic spots everywhere. I had lumps along my jawline, they were so painful. My face was just red all over.”

Kudos to Millie for putting herself out there in such a raw and vulnerable way. Acne is such a common and relatable part of life for so many people and the more it’s normalised the better!