Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she wants to shave her head again

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed why she wants to shave her head for the second time in her life!

The Enola Holmes actress shot to fame in 2016 on the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. For the first season of the sci-fi thriller, Millie – who plays the role of telekinetic girl Eleven – shaved her hair off when she was just 11-years-old.

Now, ahead of the premiere of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season later this year, Millie has revealed that she is open to shaving her head again – for one very specific event.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, the 21-year-old reflected on how it felt to shave her head as a preteen.

“I really did not care. I didn’t have any anxiety, I wasn’t sad when they shaved it off. I just thought, ‘Cool, now this is what I’m doing’. But, I think it started to hit me months in. You get at that age where you’re eleven now, and you’re shaving it consecutively every three days, because it cannot grow past a certain length,” she explained.

“The boys started liking girls and I was like, ‘Why are boys not liking me? I’m feeling insecure now.’ So, then I would put wigs on. I did get really bullied. In public, people would make comments,” The Electric State star confessed.

Millie – who tied the knot with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, last year – went on to share that she would like to shave her head again.

“Honestly, I still to this day, loved the experience and I would do it again. I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. It was really liberating,” she gushed, adding that she would do it “right before I’m about to give birth”.

“Hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I’m going to nurture my child, why would I deal with my hair? I think it’s such a liberating experience. I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman,” Millie concluded.