Millie Bobby Brown reveals hilarious story from wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared an incredible behind-the-scenes tale from her Italian wedding!

In May of last year, the Stranger Things actress quietly tied the knot with her partner of three years, Jake Bongiovi. The couple then celebrated a second, more lavish wedding in September in Tuscany, Italy.

Now, as she settles into her first year of married life, Millie has revealed one memorable moment from her special day.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old recalled that, for her September wedding, she collaborated with Jake to perform a medley of songs from the hit musical Grease.

“It’s a five, six-minute dance routine that we choreographed ourselves,” Millie detailed, explaining that the newlyweds began with ‘Summer Nights’, then moved into ‘You’re the One That I Want’, before finishing with ‘We Go Together’.

“We started with leather jackets and glasses, then took them off. I was in my Sandy jumpsuit, and he was in this cool T-shirt, pants, and really shiny shoes.”

Elsewhere in her interview, the Florence By Mills founder went on to share the preparations she made for her marriage to Jake.

“We were pretty united going into it. We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want. It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him,” Millie gushed.

The Enola Holmes star was also quizzed on whether she has already discovered any important marriage lessons.

“Loving someone and being in love are two different things. I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with. If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been,” she concluded.