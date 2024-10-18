Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has been reflecting on her big day!

Last month, the Stranger Things actress tied the knot with her partner Jake Bongiovi in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple’s lavish wedding came after they held a smaller ceremony on May 18 to make their marriage official. At the time, Millie and Jake’s intimate wedding ceremony was held in the United States and was attended by their close family.

Credit: Divine Day Photography / Instagram

Now, a few weeks on from her spectacular Italian wedding, Millie has opened up for the first time about her emotions surrounding it.

Yesterday, the 20-year-old appeared on US daytime show Today With Hoda & Jenna, during which she was asked about how she has been finding married life so far.

“It feels great. You know, of course there is a part of me that’s just like, ‘Oh, it’s over,’” Millie exclaimed.

“But it was just unbelievable. I keep saying it, but it was like lightning in a bottle. It’s just like that feeling, I’ll never get it again,” she admitted.

“But I’m so happy that it happened and that I’m able to live in it and get to look back at those pictures,” the Enola Holmes star added.

Millie and Jake thrilled fans on October 2 when they released the first official photos from their wedding day.

The newlyweds – who have been together since 2021 and got engaged last April – separately took to Instagram to share several breathtaking photos from their nuptials.

Millie captioned her post with the words, “Forever and always, your wife”, while Jake paired his own caption by writing: “Forever and always, your husband.”

The ceremony was officiated by Millie’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, who plays Dr Brenner in the hit Netflix series.

The bride chose to wear several dresses for the occasion, including a bespoke Galia Lahav dress for the ceremony, and a lace column dress by Oscar de la Renta for the reception.