Millie Bobby Brown opens up about family plans with fiancé Jake

Millie Bobby Brown has been opening up about her personal life!

The Stranger Things star has had a whirlwind of a year, following the announcement of her engagement to Jake Bongiovi in April.

Now, the 19-year-old has taken the opportunity to showcase her relationship with Jake, as well as the couple’s plans for the future.

In an interview with Glamour, Millie recalled that she first met her future husband during “a really…interesting time” in her life.

“I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship,” Millie explained. “When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him.”

In a surprising statement, the Enola Holmes star later admitted that it was “never her intention to be a wife”, but that her “dream was to have a baby.”

“After meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this,’” Millie admitted.

Since announcing her engagement, Millie and her 21-year-old fiancé have received comments criticising them for being ‘too young’.

“It’s not because I can’t do it in 10 years; of course I can do it in 10 years,” Millie argued in response.

“But why, when I know that it’s going to work now? Just like [Millie's beauty brand] Florence will be there in 10 years. You’ll be able to see my movie in 10 years on TV. And I know that Jake and I will be okay,” she added sweetly.

Millie concluded by noting that both sets of the couple’s parents married young and are still happily together.

“His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me, and it’s so nice to find a second family in that,” she gushed.