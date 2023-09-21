Millie Bobby Brown opens up about exciting wedding plans

Millie Bobby Brown has been spilling some details about her upcoming wedding!

The Stranger Things star, who is best known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix phenomenon, is currently engaged to Jake Bongiovi.

After the couple announced their engagement back in April, speculation has been mounting about how Millie and Jake’s big day will unfold.

In particular, many fans have been wondering if legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi, who is Jake’s father, will dedicate a performance to the young lovebirds during their wedding.

In an interview with TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Millie was asked if she will be anticipating a performance from her future father-in-law.

"I feel like that’s asking me to go and, like, do like a full-on play for everyone,” the 19-year-old teased in her reply.

“I think the man needs a break. He doesn’t stop. He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break," the Enola Holmes actress explained.

Hosts Hoda and Jenna then went on to joke that Jon could "just be the father of the groom."

“Exactly, that would be wild. I don’t know if he’ll be able to be just that,” Millie laughed.

Regardless of whether or not the Livin’ on a Prayer hitmaker ends up performing, the bride-to-be couldn’t help but gush over her wedding plans.

"It’s a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re really both very excited,” Millie stated.

Fans of the Stranger Things actress were delighted on April 11 when Millie subtly announced that she got engaged to Jake, two years into the pair’s romance.

Millie chose to reveal her news by posting a black-and-white snap to Instagram, showcasing the couple locked in a happy embrace on a beach, with the diamond ring sparkling on her left hand.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Millie penned in her caption at the time, in reference to the Taylor Swift song Lover.