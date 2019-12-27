Miley Cyrus ‘wants to move on’ after reaching divorce agreement

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stunned fans when they announced their separation earlier this year. The couple, who had been together for the guts of a decade, ended their relationship mere months after tying the knot.

The Slide Away singer and Aussie actor have now reached a divorce agreement just four months after going their separate ways. It is understood that Miley’s attorney filed the court documents on Tuesday.

The popstar is said to be hugely relieved to have reached an agreement with her ex-husband.

A source told People, “Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce.”

The 27-year-old is more than ready to start a new chapter of her life. The source added, “She just wants to move on.”

The Malibu singer has been dating fellow musician Cody Simpson for the past few months and it looks like their relationship is stronger than ever.

The couple even celebrated the holidays together, “They had a wonderful Christmas Day with her family. They plan on celebrating New Year’s together, as well.”

The source continued, “They are also talking about an Australia trip next year. Miley seems very happy.”

Liam spent the Christmas break at home in Australia. The Hunger Games actor has been linked to actress Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks.