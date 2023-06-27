Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah announces engagement to partner Pinkus

The Cyrus family will soon have a wedding to attend!

Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of singer Miley Cyrus, has confirmed that she is now engaged.

The July singer has announced that she will be tying the knot with her partner, German fashion designer Pinkus.

Last night, Noah took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her engagement. The 23-year-old treated her 6.1M followers to photos of herself and Pinkus together, including snaps where she showcases her diamond ring.

Credit: Noah Cyrus Instagram

“the greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” Noah penned at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

The music star then went on to share that the proposal happened a few weeks ago. “this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time,” she continued.

“i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you’re the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met,” Noah gushed.

Credit: Noah Cyrus Instagram

Noah concluded her caption with a final message for her husband-to-be. “i’m so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you,” she wrote.

Many fans have since taken to Noah’s comments section to express their well-wishes on her engagement.

“Noah gonna get married!!!” one follower exclaimed.

Credit: Miley Cyrus Instagram

“Massive congratulations to you both,” another replied.

“omg the ring is beautiful!! congrats xx,” a third added.

Noah and Pinkus officially confirmed their relationship status in April of this year, but it is not yet known when the couple met or first started dating.