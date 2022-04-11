Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus ‘files for divorce’ from Billy Ray again

It has been reported today that Miley Cyrus’ mum filed for divorce from husband Billy Ray.

TMZ states that Tish filed for divorce last week in Tennessee. The couple have been married for almost 30 years.

The 54-year-old shares five children with Billy Ray, Noah (22), Braison (27), Miliey (29), Trace (33), and Brandi (34). Miley and Noah are widely known for their outstanding singing skills.

As the youngest child, Noah, is 22, there will be no custody battle between the pair.

Tish and Billy got married in 1993.

This is the third time divorce has been filed in their marriage with Billy filing in 2010 and Tish filing in 2013. After both times, the couple resolved their issues and stayed together.

In December, Tish took to Instagram to share a photo of her and their children, but Billy was nowhere to be seen. The caption read, “Merry Christmas everyone!!”, before tagging the kids in the photo.

Fans weren’t happy to see the country music star excluded from the snap with one writing, “How sad that Billy Ray isn’t included. You guys wouldn't be where you’re at today if it wasn’t for him. Fame & fortunate is the pits. Glad I have my simple but HAPPY life”.

Another fan added, “But no Billy”, with a third asking, “Did you kick Billy to the curb?”.

Neither Tish nor Billy have commented on the reports as of yet.

This story is still unfolding. More updates to follow.