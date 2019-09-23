Focusing on her career: Miley Cyrus isn’t ready for a serious relationship

Miley Cyrus is not ready for another serious relationship after her split from Kaitlynn Carter.

There’s no doubt 2019 has been an emotional and overwhelming year when it comes to the Wrecking Ball singer’s personal life.

Not only did Miley split from Kaitlynn but she also announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth too.

The Malibu singer is more than ready to spend some time by herself to figure out her life.

According to People, Miley is not interested in a serious relationship right now.

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career,” a source said.

Despite their split, sources have stressed that Miley and Kailynn are still on good terms.

“They’re still friends. They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” a source revealed.

Both Miley and Kaitlynn went through breakups last month and offered major support to one another during the trying times.

Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner ended their relationship in August, but the pair were never legally married.

Miley’s representative issued a statement on behalf of the singer to confirm her separation from actor Liam Hemsworth.

The actor filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. It is understood that Liam did not know Miley’s rep would reveal their separation to the public. It was speculated that The Hunger Games actor found out via social media.

Miley and Liam were married for seven months, but were romantically involved for almost a decade.