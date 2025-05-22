Miley Cyrus details moment she had ‘traumatic’ health scare on live TV

Miley Cyrus has shared an insight into a ‘traumatic’ health emergency that she experienced while filming live TV.

On New Year's Eve in 2022, the Flowers hitmaker teamed up with her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton, to host her own TV special, titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

Almost three years later, Miley has now revealed that she suffered a terrifying medical emergency during the live show.

Speaking on The Zane Lowe Show, the 32-year-old confirmed that she experienced a ruptured ovarian cyst during filming.

“I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” Miley recalled, referring to the creator of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

“I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we did it,” she explained.

“It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating and I did the show anyway. But it was really, really hard on me,” the former Hannah Montana star admitted.

Elsewhere in her interview, Miley was asked if she would consider going on tour again, ahead of the release of her new album, Something Beautiful. The Grammy winner has not conducted a stadium tour in a decade, with the last being her ‘Bangerz Tour’ in 2015.

Miley then went on to state that her diagnosis with Reinke’s edema vocal cord disease has stopped her from performing on stage multiple nights in a row.

“I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am. But it’s extremely difficult to perform with it, because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights,” she noted.

Miley added that she wants to prevent severing the polyp on her vocal cords, as she fears she could “wake up from the surgery and not feel [herself].”