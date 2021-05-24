Midweek treat: How to make decadent chocolate & caramel brownies

Congratulations — you made it through another manic Monday. To celebrate, why not indulge in a delicious treat and whip up a batch of these decadent caramel chocolate brownies?

Not only are they sinfully scrumptious, but they’re also quite easy to make — even a novice baker would be able to master them in no time at all!

The sticky caramel adds that extra touch of sweetness which is just what everyone needs to get them through the week. To make a real dessert out of it, try adding a scoop of ice cream or some extra caramel sauce?

Whether you stick with simple squares or opt for a more lavish pudding, this fool-proof recipe is an absolute must-try!

Serves: 16

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

150g butter

200g dark chocolate, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

175g soft light brown sugar

55g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

55g walnut pieces (optional)

4 tbsp Carnation Caramel, plus extra to serve

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180ºC /160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Line a 20cm square tin with parchment paper.

Melt the butter with a quarter of the chocolate gently in the microwave.

Beat the eggs with the sugar in a separate large bowl until light and fluffy and then sift in the flour and baking powder. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture.

Add the rest of the chocolate and the walnuts. Spoon into the tin. Beat the caramel in a small bowl and swirl into the mix.

Bake for about 30 minutes, they should still be sticky in the middle if you test with a knife! When cool, cut into squares and enjoy!