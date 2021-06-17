Midweek recipes: Vegetarian shepherd’s pie

(BBC)

There’s nothing more comforting than a nice shepherds pie. But sometimes with all the meat, it can feel a little heavy and wintry.

Which is why this vegetarian shepherds pie is a great option – light, nutrient-filled and a great summer evening eat, it’s the perfect addition to your midweek menu.

You’ll need…

6 peeled and chopped carrots

2 bay leaves

1/2tsp rosemary

400g mushrooms

200g frozen peas

3 shallots

6-8 gold potatoes

2tbsp tomato paste

100ml vegetable broth

2tbsp cornstarch

1tsp salt

30ml melted butter

2tbsp olive oil

50ml full fat Greek yogurt

50ml red wine

Turn on your oven and heat it to 200C.

Peel and boil potatoes until softened and strain. In a large saucepan, add melted butter, a pinch of salt and Greek yoghurt to the potatoes to create a mash. Set aside.

Chop your shallots, mushrooms and carrots into small slices. Heat olive oil in a deep crockpot over a medium heat.

Add in shallots and allow them to cook for 2-3 minutes. Next, add in the mushrooms and carrots, stirring them for 2-3 minutes before adding in bay leaves and rosemary.

Allow the mushrooms to brown and then add your tomato paste and cornstarch, stirring them in well.

Next comes your red wine, before you start to slowly add in the broth bit by bit, stirring as you go. Season with a little salt once all the broth has been added in.

Remove your herbs before adding in your frozen peas and stirring them in.

Next, top the mixture with your mashed potatoes and smooth them out, brushing them with melted butter.

Bake at 200C for 25-30 minutes, covering over with tinfoil if the potatoes begin to burn on top.

Spoon onto a plate and serve!