Midweek Movie: This musical film fave is on the telly tonight

‘Hump day’ is almost over, and personally, we couldn’t be more glad about that!

Now that the evening is drawing in, we’re really looking forward to putting our feet up, sinking into the sofa and enjoying some well-earned relaxation in front of the telly… but what should we watch?

Well, thankfully for us, RTÉ One has got the perfect answer to solve our dilemma!

Tonight, the broadcaster is airing one of our all-time favourite movie musicals – Mamma Mia!

If you have never seen this absolute hit before (where have you been?), then you are in for a treat.

The 2008 film stars Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, a young woman who is about to marry her boyfriend Sky on the idyllic Greek island that she calls home.

However, before she walks down the aisle, Sophie is determined to find out who her father is. Her mother Donna (played by the iconic Meryl Streep) has never shared any details with her, but after discovering an old diary of her mum's, Sophie concludes that there are three likely candidates – Sam Carmichael, Bill Anderson and Harry Bright.

Unbeknownst to her mother and husband-to-be, Sophie invites her three possible dads to her wedding, and to her surprise, they all accept the offer – but how will Donna react to seeing her old flames again? And will Sophie ever find out who her real father is?

Based on the hit theatre show, accompanied by an all-star cast and featuring all of your favourite ABBA songs, Mamma Mia! is always a good idea!

You can watch (or rewatch) this adored film when it airs on RTÉ One tonight at 9:35pm.