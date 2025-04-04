MIC’s Tiffany Watson opens up about pregnancy with second child

Tiffany Watson has revealed an update on her plans for her second child!

In January, the former Made In Chelsea star announced that she is expecting her second child, alongside her husband Cameron McGeehan.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2022, are already parents to their one-year-old son Jude.

Now, as she prepares to become a mother-of-two, Tiffany has been reflecting on her plans for her family, including her intentions with childcare and nurseries.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to invite her fans to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one fan quizzed: “Will you get help with childcare or have both at home with you when baby arrives?”

Tiffany replied: “We have decided we don't want Jude to go to any sort of preschool/nursery until age 3 so we decide to invest into some home help due to the fact we are both working and have no family who live nearby plus another baby on the way!”

She added: “It took us a while to figure out what we wanted and now it seems like we have a good system in place.”

The reality star later addressed if she has “any worries” about Jude.

“Definitely not! He goes to so many toddler classes, we do play dates all the time, he's extremely social and confident. When he hangs out with his friends who do go to nursery he's not behind them in any way,” Tiffany explained.

When asked if she feels “nervous” about her newborn, Tiffany admitted: “I think I feel most nervous about how Jude will adapt and how it will affect him as well as our relationship. It makes me emotional thinking about it!”

Finally, the expectant mum revealed if she will be “done with two children”, writing: “I honestly have no idea. I feel like you can't decide until you're in it. Everyone says going from 1-2 is crazy so I'm mentally preparing myself for life to be really hard come June.”

Announcing her pregnancy in January, Tiffany gushed on Instagram: “A best friend for Jude… blessed to say we are growing our family."