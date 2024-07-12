MIC’s Louise Thompson gets candid about living with a stoma bag

Louise Thompson has opened up about living with a stoma bag.

In April, the former Made In Chelsea star announced that she had been fitted with a stoma bag, after receiving life-saving treatment in hospital in February.

Now, a few months on from being introduced to her stoma bag, Louise has been sharing one example of how she is learning to live with it.

Last night, the mum-of-one took to Instagram to post numerous photos of herself enjoying a yacht trip.

“Someone said they couldn’t make the day trip on the boat because they had IBS, and I thought … ‘Gosh, poor them, thank goodness that’s not me anymore’. Then I remembered that I had a stoma attached to my stomach and accidentally blurted out loud – ‘What the bloody hell am I doing on this boat’?” she began.

“I noticed that when I finally managed to visit a loo back in my room after a long day spent travelling via air and then straight out and onto making local Mallorcan food for dinner, that I had indeed come incredibly close to having a leak. In fact, I can confirm that I had a leak in the lift because the whole thing had blown up, burst through the seal and onto my skin… but it hadn’t crept out any further. YET,” the 34-year-old continued.

“I’ve definitely been through worse things so I’m a bit like hmmm, whatever, but the fact i’ve never even been smart enough to take supplies out the house w/me doesn’t exactly bode well when planning for every eventuality,” Louise continued, adding that she “hadn’t actually packed enough for the trip.”

“Thankfully I survived. The biggest issue ended up being the rain. Hey, there’s nothing like a trip overseas with medical ailments to remind you that every day is a school day,” the reality star concluded.

Following her admission, many of Louise’s 1.5M followers sent her messages of support, with one commenting: “Just think how far you’ve come though”.

“You’re so amazing and the boat trip looks fabulous, just carry on being you,” another praised.