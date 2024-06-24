MIC’s Francesca Newman-Young opens up about wedding day

Francesca Newman-Young has been reflecting on her wedding day.

The former Made in Chelsea star tied the knot to her partner Peter Clarke at Chelsea Town Hall earlier this month.

Francesca has now opened up about her ‘incredibly romantic’ registry office wedding and admitted how ‘overwhelmed’ she felt on the day.

In an interview with OK!, the bride revealed, “I’d been super nervous all day, I just found the idea of walking down the aisle so overwhelming”.

“But when I stepped into the room I felt totally at ease. I felt emotional, but just so elated. I was beaming the whole way down”.

Pete then confessed that he started crying when he first saw Francesca on their big day and explained, “As it was a registry office wedding, I didn’t know what to expect – I’d assumed she’d be wearing something less formal. Fran looked incredible. She stole the show”.

“The day was lovely, incredibly romantic – all the emotions in one go”.

Sharing an insight into her wedding outfit and admitting that she thought she would wear a suit instead of a dress when she said, ‘I do’, Fran revealed she wore a floor-length satin frock with a bow that featured a veil.

“I’d thought I’d go for a tailored suit, but then I tried on the dress called Jett and it was perfect”.

Francesca and Peter are planning a bigger wedding celebration in Mallorca later this summer, where they will exchange rings.

The reality star teased what her ring will look like, stating, “We are saving that one for Mallorca. I want something a little bit extraordinary – no pressure, Pete!”.

Francesca and her new husband have been together for nine years.

They announced their engagement in January 2022, after Peter got down on one knee during a trip to Jamaica.