Micro-trend alert: 2019 is the year of beachy but boujee shell jewellery

Shell necklaces had a special place in our hearts in the mid-noughties, slung around the necks of teen movie heart throbs like Jesse Metcalf and Chad Michael Murry.

Boho surfer chick was a lewk, and shell and beach influenced jewellery is a micro-trend to watch while moving into 2019.

However, unlike the surfer strands of the 00s, the 2019 update is luxurious, dipped in gold and more island Goddess than surfboard chic.

Blogger Matilda Djerf teamed up with NAKD to create a collection featuring the on-trend detail, which sold out in hours.

Matilda's bronzed, beachy but business-like aesthetic is exactly what the trend encapsulates.

Rather than the boho-skirted, tie-dye surfer trend of the 00s which saw shell necklaces come into fashion, the new resurgence screams to be teamed with tailored separates and simple 90s cuts.

DesignB London gold cowrie shell drop earrings €11.06, ASOS DESIGN silver shells €8.30, Asymmetric shell and pearl earring €8.30

Pair any of these coastal earrings with a boxy black blazer, crisp white t-shirt and jeans, coupled with a tousled low bun.

For night, add a sleek, jewel toned pair of wide legged trousers to a white crop top, your favourite heels and minimal makeup.

Gold is the most common shade of metallic for this trend, but silver adds an artistic twist.

ASOS Longchain shell necklace €16.59, Liars & Lovers resin shell choker necklace €13.83, Reclaimed Vintage inspired multi coin & shell charm necklace €24.89

As for necklaces, the 00s shell choker is back, but in brushed lilac and taupe tones on delicate chains.

Chunkier, statement pieces look divine with a tutleneck top and oversized blazer.

Longer shell chains scream off-duty cool gal when teamed with relaxed joggers and a jumper for weekend brunch.

Summer, we hear you calling…