Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail welcome their first child together

Michelle Williams has welcomed her second child into the world. This is her first child with her husband Thomas Kail.

The actress and Hamilton director’s pregnancy news was confirmed by Us Weekly in December 2019. The couple worked on Fosse/Verdon together.

The new parents tied the knot privately in the March of this year.

A source told the publication, “They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world. They would like to be married by the time that happens.”

Dawson’s Creek star Williams is already a mum to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with former partner Heath Ledger.

Huge congratulations to Michelle and Thomas on the safe arrival of their tiny tot. We can’t wait to find out their name!