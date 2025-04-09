Michelle Obama breaks silence on Barack Obama divorce rumours

Michelle Obama has broken her silence on speculation that she is divorcing her husband, Barack Obama.

The former First Lady of the United States has been married to former US President Barack Obama since 1992. The couple also share two daughters together – Malia (26) and Sasha (23).

In recent months, rumours began to circulate that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks. Eyebrows were first raised on January 9, when Michelle was not by Barack’s side for the state funeral of the late former President, Jimmy Carter.

Reports on the couple’s relationship were fuelled further on January 20, when Barack attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony without his wife.

Now, several months on from the controversy, Michelle has chosen to speak out for the first time about speculation surrounding her marriage.

During an interview on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast, the 61-year-old spoke openly about how her decisions are perceived by the public.

“The interesting thing is that, when I say ‘no,’ for the most part people are like, ‘I get it, and I’m OK,’” Michelle began.

“That’s the thing, that we as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year, people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” the mother-of-two exclaimed, hitting back against the rumours.

“This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? But that's what society does to us,” Michelle argued.

“We start actually, finally going, ‘What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?’ And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible,” she added.

Elsewhere, speaking on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast last month, Michelle revealed that she never considered having a third child with Barack.

“I was like, ‘I think I've been lucky with these two.’ Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude,’” she teased.