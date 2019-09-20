Michelle Keegan opens up about being in a long-distance marriage

Michelle Keegan has spoken out about the difficulty of being in a long-distance marriage. The former Coronation Street star married TOWIE’s Mark Wright in 2015, but the pair have spent months apart due to work commitments.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Our Girl star said they were apart for four months.

She explained, “He got the job in LA while I was in Malaysia [filming Our Girl]. We were apart for about 4 months. It was really tough. People said how did you deal with it and stuff.

"Thank god for FaceTime and things like that,” the actress stressed.

Michelle said the being apart for such a long period of time was tough for both her and Mark, but the couple managed to make it work.

The Brassic actress said it was hard to get used to living with Mark again, especially after spending so much time apart.

She got used to her own company.

“You get so used to living on your own and doing your own thing. Little things… you like your house a certain way and he’d come in and he’d leave his underpants on the floor,” she grimaced.

"I’m not a cleaner, I’m not going to move them, they’ll be there for five days and I don’t care, I’m not moving them,” Michelle said.

The couple, who have been married for four years, are focusing on their careers for the time being but Michelle said that they are planning on having children one day.

The actress is constantly hounded about her family plans but stressed that it’ll happen when she is ready.

"My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future,” the former soap star added.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV on Saturday at 10.30pm.