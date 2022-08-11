Michelle Collins stuns in unique wedding outfit as she ties the knot

Congratulations are in order for EastEnders star Michelle Collins as she has tied the knot to Mike Davidson.

The soap star, known for playing Cindy Beale, got married to her fiancé Mike on Wednesday, August 10.

Since getting hitched yesterday, Michelle has reposted some snaps that were taken by wedding guests from the couple’s big day to her Instagram stories.

Credit: Instagram

In one of the photos the couple are getting showered in confetti after their wedding ceremony. It shows that instead of opting for a wedding gown during the ceremony, the 60-year-old wore a unique white suit.

The classy outfit consisted of chic wide-legged trousers and a stylish strapless top with a floor-length train. The actress donned a fabulous flower crown on top of her curled blonde locks, and held a bouquet that matched.

Michelle shared more photos and a video to her Instagram stories from the reception after she and Mike exchanged vows, showing that she changed into a second bridal look- which was just as stunning as her first one. She looked every inch the gorgeous bride in a white fishtail-style gown, embellished with floral designs and a sheer skirt.

Credit: Instagram

Davidson looked dapper in his own unique suit, choosing to wear a white suit jacket with a black top underneath and black trousers, instead of a traditional tux.

In March of this year, Michelle announced that 38-year-old Mike popped the question to her while the couple were on a hike at Temescal Canyon in Los Angeles, just before their 10 year anniversary.

We cannot wait to see more beautiful photos from Michelle and Mike’s big day and we wish them well for this next chapter in their lives.