Micheál Martin attends ceremony for late Defence Forces soldiers

Táiniste Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the Irish Defence Forces soldiers who have lost their lives while in Lebanon.

Among the soldiers being remembered today is Private Seán Rooney who was a member of the UN peacekeeping force. The Donegal native tragically lost his life in December when the Armoured Utility Vehicle he was travelling in to Beirut came under fire.

Micheál Martin attended a ceremony in South Lebanon today for Irish soldiers who lost their lives while serving there. Ha laid a wreath and made a moving speech about peacekeepers and their families.

Today we remember someone who made the ultimate sacrifice in the quest for peace. Today we remember Pte Sean Rooney, and all those members of the Irish Defence Forces who lost their lives in the month of January. pic.twitter.com/H8uy1NdhOt — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 26, 2023

The Táiniste shared photos from the event to Twitter and wrote a statement in remembrance of those who have passed away.

He penned, “Today we remember someone who made the ultimate sacrifice in the quest for peace”.

“Today we remember Pte Sean Rooney, and all those members of the Irish Defence Forces who lost their lives in the month of January”.

The Irish Defence Forces, Óglaigh na hÉireann, also shared the same pictures to their social media accounts, writing, “Tánaiste @MichealMartinTD & @DF_COS visit @irishpolbatt in South Lebanon today”.

An honour to address Ireland’s UNIFIL peacekeepers at Camp Shamrock today. pic.twitter.com/6xyMjzMt3x — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 26, 2023

“A poignant ceremony at Tibnine monument to remember Pte Seán Rooney and all Irish soldiers who have lost their lives while serving in Lebanon”.

Private Seán Rooney was earlier described as a “hero”, “bravest of the brave” and a “courageous young man”, on social media.

Earlier this morning, Martin met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations, and also visited Camp UNP 2-45 in Lebanon, where he said he received a “warm welcome” from Irish troops.