Michael Sheen and girlfriend Anna Lundberg are expecting baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Welsh actor Michael Sheen who is set to become a father for the third time! He and his Swedish girlfriend Anna Lundberg are expecting their second child together.

The 53-year-old actor announced the exciting news on Tuesday evening, by taking to Twitter to share a sweet photo of his, Anna’s and their two-year-old daughter’s hands all resting on the expectant mum’s growing baby bump.

Updating his followers about Good Omens season two, which he stars in alongside David Tennant, Michael revealed that he’s now wrapped filming, as he Tweeted, “At times like this we need all the angels we can get. Sadly it’s time for this one to hang up his coat. However….#GoodOmens2”

Announcing his wonderful baby news, Michael continued, “…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight.”

27-year-old Anna shared the same family photo to her own social media page, alongside a caption which read, “At these dark times, here's our little bit of light that we can share. #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist.”

Of course it wasn’t long before both Michael and Anna’s lovely baby announcements were flooded with comments of congratulations.

“Oh wow! What beautiful, heart-warming, joyful news! Sending love to you all!” one follower wrote.

“My heart is full SO happy for y'all!! sending lots of love your way, such beautiful news,” another sweetly commented.

Anna and Michael have reportedly been dating since 2019, when they started filming Celebrity Gogglebox together. Commenting of the couple’s rumours, Michael tweeted at the time, “Wouldn’t normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now – I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks.”

Michael and Anna then went on to welcome the birth of their first child together, a beautiful baby girl named Lyra in September that year. Meanwhile, Michael is already a loving father to his first child, 23-year-old Lily, whom he shares with ex-wife Kate Beckinsale.