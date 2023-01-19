Michael Flatley shares health update after cancer diagnosis

Riverdance star Michael Flatley has shared a health update following the shock announcement that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Last week, Michael revealed he had been diagnosed with “an aggressive form of cancer”, resulting in him needing to undergo surgery.

Now, the 64-year-old has shared some hopeful news to his Instagram by posting a snap of himself holding a clenched fist after leaving hospital.

“Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers”, he started. “I am overwhelmed by your kindness”.

Flatley went on to reveal, “I have been released from hospital and am on the mend”.

Friends and fans of the dancer wasted no time in flooding the comments with well wishes and thoughtful messages.

Bloodlands star Victoria Smurfit wrote, “Good man”, while Irish professional goalkeeper Shay Given penned, “Well done Michael, keep fighting”.

Another fan of Michael’s said, “So so happy to read this! God bless!”. “Michael, that's great news. Holding you high in my thoughts. There’s a lot of love out there for you, I’m sure Many agree. Please rest well”, wrote a second follower of the Lord of the Dance star.

“I am so pleased you messaged, I send my love and prayers to you and your family, I am so sorry for what you are going through, it's awful”, added a third.

When announcing his diagnosis to the world, Michael shared a black and white snap of him at a beach with the caption, “Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer”.

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you”.