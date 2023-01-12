Michael Flatley fans reeling from news of his cancer diagnosis

Riverdance fans around the world have been shocked to hear that Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with cancer.

It has been revealed that the Chicago-born Irish dancer was given his diagnosis at Christmas time.

Taking to social media last night to share the heartbreaking news, Michael’s team confirmed that he has been receiving treatment.

“Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer,” they stated.

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time,” they added. "We ask only for your prayers and well wishes.”

At this time, it is still unclear what Michael’s specific cancer diagnosis is.

Since sharing his news, the dancing star has been flooded with messages of well-wishes and kindness.

“Prayers and thoughts”, commented Boyzone singer Keith Duffy.

“Sending you our well wishes and keeping you in our thoughts”, penned one fan.

“Thinking of Michael and his family and wishing him a full recovery. Prayers and thoughts and warm wishes to you Michael,” added another.

The news comes just two years after the 64-year-old spoke out about another cancer scare that he had had in his lifetime.

Speaking to the Irish Independent in 2021, Michael revealed that in 2003, he had been given a diagnosis for skin cancer – specifically, a malignant melanoma.

"It was purely by chance that it was noticed," he explained at the time. "I had never even noticed it…it can be a frightening place to be."

Michael has been an avid supporter of cancer charities for many years, and has also played a key role as ambassador for the charity Breakthrough Cancer Research.

We are sending all of our best wishes to Michael at this difficult time.