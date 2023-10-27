Michael Fassbender stars in gripping trailer for The Killer

Netflix is treating us this Friday afternoon to the trailer for the upcoming assassin movie The Killer.

This gripping film stars Michael Fassbender and will have you on the edge of your seat.

With the tagline, “Execution is everything”, this highly-anticipated movie is based on the graphic novel series The Killer written by Alexis Nolent aka Matz, and will air on Netflix on November 10.

The synopsis of the film reads, “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal”.

Netflix has also revealed that Michael’s character, the unnamed assassin, will find himself hunting those who threaten him, despite his personal mantra to ‘remain detached and methodical’.

The trailer proves the assassin’s ‘carefully constructed’ life and work as he’s heard saying, “I find music a useful distraction, a focus tool. Keeps the inner voice from wandering”, before he carries out a job.

“My process is purely logistical”, he goes on to explain as he can be seen in different disguises.

Describing what it takes to succeed at being an assassin, he reveals he must, “Forbid empathy, trust no one. Fight only the battle you’re paid to fight”.

As well as starring Michael Fassbender, The Killer will see Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton in this new thriller.

The Killer has been directed by David Fincher and produced by Ceán Chaffin. Fincher is known for his work on Se7en, Fight Club, The Social Network and Gone Girl.

The screenplay is by Andrew Kevin Walker and has been written by Pablo Larraín and Guillermo Calderón.

Check out the full trailer below: