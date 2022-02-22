Michael Bublé & wife Luisana are expecting their fourth child

Huge congratulations are in order for Canadian singer Micheal Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato who are seemingly expecting their fourth child together.

46-year-old Michael announced the special news in a music video for his new song, I’ll Never Not Love You, which is due to be released later today.

In a preview clip for the music video, obtained by TMZ, we can see that Michael is going through a dream sequence, before being brought back to reality where he is standing in front of a cashier at the supermarket.

Michael’s wife Luisana walks up to him saying sorry to the cashier before taking her hubby’s arm and saying, “Let’s go, babe.” The couple then exit the supermarket with their three kids leading the way, and Luisana’s growing baby bump clearly in view.

The music video is thought to be an homage to Michael’s previous hit song, Haven’t Met You Yet, with the 2009 music video featuring him and his wife dancing in a supermarket. In fact, it looks like they cast the same woman to play the cashier in both videos.

This will be the fourth child for the couple, who are already loving parents to their three children, eight-year-old Noah, six-year-old Elias and three-year-old Vida. In 2016, when Noah was just three-years-old he was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma.

Bublé made the decision to give up music for two year, while he focused on his family and being there for his son while he was undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Thankfully, Noah was given the all clear in 2017.