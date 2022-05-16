Michael Bublé cradles wife Luisana’s growing baby bump at Billboard awards

Michael Bublé attended the Billboard Music Awards with his pregnant wife Luisana in Las Vegas last night. The 46-year-old cradled her growing bump as they walked the red carpet for the first time since announcing they were expecting their fourth child together.

Michael wore an all navy suit with a navy shirt and tie to match, while Luisana wore a gorgeous sparkly blue long-sleeve mini dress with feathers at the bottom.

Michael shared a post to Instagram of the two of them getting ready for the award show. He captioned the video, “Best red carpet ever!!! Just the 3 of us!!!”, while text in the video itself read, “Babies first billboard awards”.

Luisana also shared snaps from the night with the caption, “Thank you @billboard for making tonight so special!! Thank you @billboard for hosting such a fun event!”, followed by a heart and pregnant woman emoji.

The pair announced they were expecting their fourth child in February of this year with a clip from his I’ll Never Not Love you music video where Luisana’s growing bump could clearly be seen.

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer and his actress wife share three children together already. They have eight-year-old Noah, six-year-old Elias and three-year-old Vida Amber.

The Billboard Music Awards are held to celebrate music artists who top the Billboard charts. Unlike other awards ceremonies, awards are not given based on nominations, but on artist’s songs and albums that rank the best based on sales, streaming and social engagement.

While Bublé didn’t win any awards last night, he presented the award for Top Country Duo/ Group. The Feeling Good singer already has four Billboard awards under his belt to date.