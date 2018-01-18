MeToo makeup? Brand applies to trademark slogan for makeup line

The #MeToo movement has grabbed international attention, raising awareness of the rampant level of sexual harassment and sexism in modern society.

Now, one makeup company has spotted an opportunity to develop the concept into a cosmetics line.

Hard Candy Makeup has applied to trademark #MeToo for the purpose of developing fragrances and makeup, according to TMZ.

A post shared by Official Page For Hard Candy (@hardcandylife) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:15pm PST

According to the gossip site, the trademark has yet to be accepted.

However, we're thinking that it's not all that ethical to benefit financially from a hashtag that raises awareness for sexual assault victims.

According to TMZ, the CEO of Hard Candy Makeup intends to 'give back to women worldwide' with the application.

A post shared by Official Page For Hard Candy (@hardcandylife) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:03am PST

It's not clear whether this means that the proceeds from the collection would go to the #MeToo campaign, but here's to hoping.

An 'industry source' told TMZ that this is the intention.