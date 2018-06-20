Met Éireann predicting ‘warmest weather of the year’ next week

While today got off to a gloomy start, brighter days are on the horizon.

Met Éireann is forecasting a heatwave to take hold of the country next week.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach heights of 24 degrees, with this fab weather extending into the following week.

'Very warm or even hot conditions developing into next week with sunshine prevailing,' says Met Éireann.

'The warmest weather so far this year possibly on the way through this extended settled spell.'

This weekend, Sunday is anticipated to be hotter than Saturday, but both days will reach highs of 23-24 degrees.

You better slather on the sun cream.