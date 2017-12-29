Met Éireann issues warnings as Storm Dylan makes its approach

Met Éireann have issued both orange and yellow weather warnings to the public ahead of Storm Dylan's arrival this weekend.

According to their official website, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath received an orange warning, and should prepare themselves for adverse weather conditions.

"Storm Dylan is expected to affect Ireland on Saturday night /early Sunday morning. Its expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast," reads the site.

"The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h."

Storm Dylan will affect Ireland on Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings for Wind have been issued for most counties of Ireland, please see details at https://t.co/wwmcFgkRrX for Forecasts and Warning Updates — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2017

Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly also received yellow weather warnings.

"Southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h on Saturday night /early Sunday morning," the forecast confirmed.

The warning will remain in place until 06.00 on Sunday.

Stay safe, ladies.