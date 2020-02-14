Met Éireann issues countrywide warning ahead of Storm Dennis

Batten down the hatches! Storm Dennis is on the way.

If you were hoping to enjoy a romantic stroll this evening then think again because the weather is set to take a turn for the worse.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind and rainfall warning for the entire country so it looks like we’ll be swapping our heels for wellies.

The rain warning is set to remain in place from 6am until 9pm on Saturday. The wind warning will be in place from 3am until 8am on Saturday morning.

They have warned the public to prepare for heavy rain, hail, thunder, high winds and possible flooding.

Storm Dennis will come closest to Ireland late on Sunday with Northwestern counties to be most affected.

Drivers are urged to take extreme caution when travelling this weekend and to avoid driving if possible.