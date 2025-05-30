Meryl Streep set to reprise her role in Only Murders In The Building

Fans of Only Murders In The Building have been treated to a new update!

In March of this year, it was announced that production had begun on the fifth season of the hit Disney+ series, Only Murders In The Building.

The show, which first aired in 2021, stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio who form a close friendship, when they launch a true crime podcast to investigate murders that occur in their apartment building.

With each season, the cast of OMITB has gained many star-studded actors, including the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Eva Longoria and Paul Rudd.

Oscar winner Meryl Streep has also been a regular occurrence on the show since season three, with season four concluding with her character, Loretta Durkin, marrying Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam.

Now, as filming for season five continues, it has finally been confirmed that Meryl will be returning for the highly-anticipated new season.

The team behind OMITB recently took to social media to release a video of Selena Gomez with Meryl on set, referencing a scene from Meryl’s 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada.

“So, you’re coming back for season five?” quizzes Selena.

“Well, I think that depends on-” Meryl begins to reply, before Selena teasingly cuts her off by stating: “No, no, no. That wasn’t a question.”

The Only Murders In The Building social media team added in their caption: “Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That’s all.”

Following the exciting update, many fans of Only Murders have since been taking to Instagram to share their delight at Meryl’s return.

“Season 5 babyyyy!!! Epic!!! I’m so ready!” one viewer commented.

“MERYL THE QUEEN THAT YOU ARE,” another exclaimed.

“They are both fab. Can’t wait,” a third fan agreed.

Alongside Martin, Steve, Selena and Meryl, the upcoming season will also feature newcomers Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz and Logan Lerman.

A release date for Only Murders In The Building season five has yet to be determined.