Menstrual cups: all you need to know about the tampon alternative

So, apparently menstrual cups are the most efficient and environmentally friendly way to deal with your period.

And while we're sure the rumours are true, we can't help but feel a little bit sceptical of the unknown.

So, we decided to research these little inventions, to see what they're really about!

Here's what we found out:

1. The environment will thank you.

Here's a fun fact: apparently the average lady discards up to 14,000 sanitary products in her lifetime – that is a whole lotta tampon! These disposed products end up in landfills, where they'll take centuries to decompose and finally go away. However, the average menstrual cup lasts for up to 10 YEARS, so think of it as an environmental investment.

2. They're safer.

I mean, we've all read the tampon box, and somewhat live in fear of toxic shock syndrome (TSS), right? Well, because cups collect menstrual blood instead of absorbing it, they don't carry the same risk as a tampon.

3. They're more comfortable (allegedly).

So you can actually leave a menstrual cup in there for up to 12 hours (over night, even) meaning you don't have to worry about the discomfort of pads and tampons while you sleep.

4. They're way cheaper.

Let's g back to my first point – these bad boys last up to ten years! That will save you a hell of a lot of money on tampons and pads, when you consider how many we use per period. Your typical menstrual cup will cost about 25 quid, making it WELL worth the purchase.

5. It will take some time to become a pro

Listen ladies, Rome wasn't built in a day! These little silicone cups will take some getting used to, you'll probably make a bit of a mess the first few times you use it! However, once you get into the swing of things, you'll begin to reap all the rewards of the menstrual cup.

Well, there you have it now. Facts on facts on facts.

Let us know if you choose to make the switch to a cup!