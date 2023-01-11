Melanie Murphy reveals first image of baby no. 2 after birth

Melanie Murphy is now a mum-of-two!

The YouTuber and author shared the wonderful news last week that she had given birth to her second child, a baby girl, alongside her husband Thomas O’Rourke.

Since then, the 33-year-old has been fairly quiet on social media, but has now broken her silence with her long-awaited birth story, as well as a glimpse at her new baby girl.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Melanie showcased two images of herself beaming lovingly at her daughter following her birth. Keeping to the privacy rules that she has with her two-year-old son, she will not be sharing her daughter’s face or name online.

“Our baby girl was born on January 4th, a whopping 9lb 14oz (the scans were WAY off haha!) and I’ve been on the high of a lifetime ever since. She is so beyond adored,” the Glass Houses author gushed at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

Melanie further added a message of thanks to the hospital team and midwife who helped her to welcome her baby girl into the world. “I got to experience the most empowering, healing birth at the Rotunda hospital, with the LOVELIEST midwife who I cannot thank enough for supporting me and my birth preferences,” she praised.

Melanie then went on to describe the progression of her labour. “My labour started at 11:30pm and my baby girl was born by 6am with just three hours in hospital and a few pushes. I birthed her on all fours on the floor listening to my old gym playlist,” the If Only writer joked.

“I was up walking and showering soon after and even got to go home the next day! Unbelievable! I trusted in my body and it made me so unbelievably proud”, she added.

Melanie and Thomas welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in September 2020. The couple have been together since 2017 after being friends for a decade. The pair got to celebrate tying the knot in March of last year, after they were restricted to get married in a smaller ceremony in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Congratulations to Melanie on her new bundle of joy!