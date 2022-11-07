Mel B shares sweet reaction Spice Girls had when revealing engagement

Since Spice Girls’ Mel B confirmed she is engaged to hairdresser Rory McPhee, the 47-year-old has now shared the sweet story of how her bandmates reacted to her wonderful news.

Speaking to Hello, Melanie revealed the Spice Girls cried when she told them she and Rory are engaged. “Emma [Bunton] cried, so did Mel C”.

“All of them were delighted for us and said, 'We love Rory, he's amazing' and they've all sent congratulations cards”.

It seems their lyrics ‘if you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends’ rings true in this instance as Mel B says their opinions of Rory really mattered to her.

“I do care about their opinion and it's really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they've never liked any of my boyfriends and they've been quite clear about that”.

Mel also revealed the Spice Girls not only approved of their relationship, but encouraged it. “They were actually pushing me towards Rory for ages before the two of us became romantic, but I'd say to them, 'It's not like that; he's just a really good friend who makes me feel safe”.

The mum-of-three shared the romantic story of how Rory popped the question when they were on a walk in Berkshire.

“We went for a walk around the grounds with the dogs before dinner and on the way back, Rory suddenly said, 'I'm going to go back to the room and put the fire on'. I didn't think anything of it, but I did get this funny feeling in my stomach. Then, as I walked through the door, he got down on one knee”.

The Spice Up Your Life singer continued, “He told me he loved me, that I was his best friend and that he wanted to be with me for the rest of our lives”.

How sweet! Congratulations to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see what they are planning for their big day.