Mel B reflects on Spice Girls bandmate Mel C attending her wedding

Melanie Brown has revealed that one of her bandmates attended her recent wedding!

Last month, the Spice Girls hitmaker tied the knot with her partner Rory McPhee at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. At the time, Spice Girls fans were disappointed to learn that only one of Mel B’s bandmates – Emma Bunton – attended the ceremony.

Then, a few weeks later, the couple marked their wedding for a second time, by hosting three days of celebrations in Marrakech, Morocco. Throughout the festivities, it was unclear if any of Mel B’s bandmates were in attendance.

Now, as she opens up for the first time about her Moroccan wedding, Mel B has confirmed that Melanie Chisholm – otherwise known as Mel C – did come to support the bride and groom.

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Mel B detailed how her three children got involved in the wedding – daughter Phoenix (26) walked her down the aisle, son Angel (18) was one of Rory’s groomsmen, and daughter Madison (13) was a bridesmaid.

"That meant the world to me. It was the most amazing day and was so full of love. It exceeded all our expectations,” the 50-year-old gushed.

For her second wedding, Mel B opted to wear a sheer, red Justin Alexander gown, paired with a Moroccan-inspired cathedral veil.

"As the sun went down, I wanted to look like a floating mermaid – a fiery red passionate one – gliding in ruby diamonds. Morocco has that very red va-va-voom – it’s passionate and spiritual,” she teased.

Mel B went on to confirm that Mel C did attend the festivities, and the duo even sang a spontaneous rendition of their Spice Girls song, ‘Holler’.

Speaking about how much it meant to have her bandmate celebrating with her, Mel B exclaimed: "It was great to have my fellow northerner Mel C there. We had the best time together and totally forgot ourselves and went crazy when 'Holler' came on.”

She added: “We’ve grown up together, all my family love her and to share that weekend with her and her lovely partner Chris was so special."