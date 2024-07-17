Mel B ‘beyond proud’ to be awarded honorary doctorate degree

Mel B has been sharing an insight into receiving an honorary doctorate degree.

The Spice Girls band member was awarded the degree from Leeds Beckett University for her work with domestic abuse victims.

Opening up about receiving the doctorate surrounded by her loved ones, Mel admitted she feels ‘so emotional’.

The 49-year-old unveiled a collection of photos to her 1.7M Instagram followers of herself with her nearest and dearest.

In the pictures, Melanie is wearing a graduation cap and a customised gown that has her signature leopard print on the inside of it.

She captioned the moving post, “WOWWWWW I have no words … 48 hours on I still feel so emotinal …this day has been so special to me”.

“im so so sooooo beyond proud to be honored with a doctorate from Leeds becket @leedsbeckettofficial and for them allowing me to actually become a student – be a student – on the trauma informed care course and actually pass my exams and so proud of evryone that graduating too”.

“theres some amazing ppl ive got to no during this time and in class and in uni wowwww this has reallyyyy been a journey im cant believe i did it i was so nervous but so excited same time”.

Mel went on to confess, “this means more to me than ill ever be able to say this is someting i wanted to do for myself to help me heal but also so i can help many many more people too so i have more tools and undrsetanding of trauma and dealing with it everyday”.

“Leeds becket uni and everyonew there thank you thank you thank you !!!!! My family thank you for all being here for this moment too you are so special and im soo honoured and happy to have you all with me in this moment”.

The Wannabe singer then admitted, “im gonna be thinking about this day A LOT and have a cry about this day so many emotions thanks evryone for their support. This is my mission, this is all about one thing being a survivor – helping survivors, breaking the silence and using my voice to help others”.

Many friends and famous faces headed to the comments to send supportive messages to Mel.

Countdown’s Carol Vorderman wrote, “Completely deserved and thank you for being one of the few who own their sh*t and use it to help others, in spite of the trolls and the way society can sometimes make you feel as though you’ve done something wrong. You've changed things and so many people will be grateful for that”.

“Huge congratulations”, penned TV doctor Zoe Williams, while RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz added, “Very proud! Well done!”.