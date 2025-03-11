Meghann Fahy confesses why she felt ‘pressure’ to freeze her eggs

Meghann Fahy has opened up about the "pressure" she recently felt to freeze her eggs.

The White Lotus actress is currently in a relationship with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy star Leo Woodall. The couple confirmed their romance in 2023 after months of speculation.

In recent years, Meghann has discussed her diagnosis with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and how she felt “gaslit” by several doctors who dismissed her symptoms. Along with period disruption and hair growth, PCOS can also cause fertility issues with ovary cysts.

Now, Meghann has chosen to speak out about her experience with PCOS, and the reason why she chose to freeze her eggs as a precaution.

In an interview with The Cut, the 34-year-old explained that she went through the egg freezing process after she was informed that she had lost an ovary. However, Meghann admitted that she also felt “pressure” to go through the treatment.

“There's so much pressure on women even in their 20s to freeze their eggs. Part of you is like, God, this is such an expensive, laborious, and emotionally and physically taxing insurance policy,” she detailed.

“And yet, the flip side of the coin is like, ‘Wouldn't I go through this just so that I could have the life that I want?'” Meghann shared further.

“I've always imagined that I would have a family, but I'm also somebody who knows that if I didn't, I would have a full life,” she added.

Meghann later went on to give a glimpse into her romance with One Day actor Leo. She noted that they keep their relationship private, but that it was “never a secret”.

“I don't think I could ever date someone who wasn't in the industry in some capacity, whether it be a director or a writer,” The Bold Type star admitted.

“The experiences that you're having are so insane and specific. To have a partner who you can make eye contact with across the room and feel seen and have that person be like, ‘I know,’ to me is the greatest gift,” Meghann gushed.