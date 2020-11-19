Meghan Trainor on why she’s not having sex while pregnant

American singer, Meghan Trainor was only too delighted to announce her first pregnancy last month. The 26-year-old is expecting her first child, a baby boy with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

However, she has since revealed that her unborn son is already getting in the way of her and her husband’s ‘special private time’.

Speaking to TODAY parents, Meghan explains, “Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us.”

“All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly,” the mum-to-be hilariously added.

Meghan also went on to talk about how attentive her husband Daryl has been since she found out she was expecting. “If I said, ‘I want Fritos,’ he’d be like, ‘Yes, ma’am! Right away!” she described, mentioning one of her pregnancy cravings.

In fact, all of Maghan’s friends are apparently jealous of her happy marriage, wondering how they can bag themselves a man like Daryl. “Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends' minds.”

“They're all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?' He's so good. He's unbelievable.”

Excited to be a mom, Meghan revealed the wonderful news of her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post, where she shared a photo of her baby’s scan sitting amongst the branches of a sparkling Christmas tree.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!” she lovingly wrote.