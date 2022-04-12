Meghan Markle will be coming to Europe for her next public appearance

Meghan Markle will make her first public appearance in months as she joins Prince Harry in The Netherlands, according to a spokesperson for the couple.

The couple will be going to The Hague for the Invictus Games which are being held from 16 to 22 April after being delayed by the pandemic.

It has not yet been confirmed if the couple’s children, Archie (2) and Lilibet who is turning one in June, will attend the event with them.

This visit comes as a shock to some as the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry did not attend the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, last month in London.

The mum-of-two has rarely been seen in a public space since her and Harry announced they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties in January 2020.

The Invictus Games are important to the pair as it was at these games that they made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017 at the Toronto Games. They were originally attending with their own parties, sitting roughly 18 seats apart from each other, but a few days later they held hands as they attended the wheelchair tennis fixture together.

Harry founded the games to help with the rehabilitation of wounded or sick veterans from around the world. The inaugural competition took place in London in 2014 with 300 competitors taking part in the games similar to the Paralympics.

He was inspired to create the games after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado which is also an event that uses sport to support and rehabilitate injured military personnel.