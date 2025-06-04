Meghan Markle unveils rare snaps of daughter Lilibet for her birthday

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her second child!

Today (June 4), Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are marking the fourth birthday of their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The couple – who now live in Montecito, California – are also parents to their firstborn son, Prince Archie, who turned six last month.

In honour of Lilibet’s special occasion, Meghan has taken the opportunity to share some never-before-seen rare snaps of her little girl.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to post two black-and-white images of young Lilibet. The first sees Meghan hugging her daughter while out on a boat trip, while another showcases the mother-of-two cradling Lilibet as a newborn.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!” Meghan gushed in the caption of her post.

“Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it,” the Duchess continued.

“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!” she added.

Although she keeps her children’s lives private from the public eye, Meghan has recently been opening up more about her two little ones.

To mark Mother’s Day in the United States last month, the former Suits star uploaded a beautiful photo of Archie and Lilibet hugging her.

“To these two gems – who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain’, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life,” Meghan penned at the time.

In March, Meghan also spoke to People about how she wants to build a “legacy” for her kids.

“Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story — Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that,” she detailed.

“I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom. This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too,” she added.