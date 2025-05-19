Meghan Markle posts wedding anniversary tribute with unseen photos

It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding anniversary!

On May 19, 2018, millions watched around the world as the couple tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside away from royal life in Montecito, California, with their two children – six-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Now, in honour of the pair’s seventh wedding anniversary, Meghan has chosen to reflect on their love story so far.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of a corkboard, decorated with photographs and handwritten notes to capture the Duke and Duchess’ time together.

Although some of the snaps had already been released to the public, Meghan also chose to include many unseen photos of the couple and their children.

The sweet images document everything from the early days of the pair’s relationship and their romantic trips abroad, to Harry bonding with newborn son Archie and never-before-seen glimpses of their two children.

“Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories,” Meghan began in her caption.

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you,” she penned.

Meghan concluded her message by adding a sweet tribute to her husband, writing: “Happy anniversary!”

Meghan’s wedding anniversary reflection comes just a few weeks after she opened up about her marriage to Prince Harry.

Speaking on the podcast The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the mother-of-two described her husband as a “great partner” and that she continues to “feel that every day in how supportive he’s been”.

“We immediately went into the trenches together, right out of the gate, six months into dating. So now, seven years later when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. That’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now,” she explained.

Meghan teased further: “He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed! My husband is very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful.”