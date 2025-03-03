Meghan Markle opens up about life with children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle has shared a snapshot of her family life!

The Duchess of Sussex is a mother to two little ones – five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet – with her husband, Prince Harry.

Now, in a rare interview, the Duchess has given some adorable glimpses into motherhood with her two children!

Speaking to People ahead of the launch of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the 43-year-old teased that her little ones enjoyed being on set.

“I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share. It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work,” Meghan explained, stating: "I hope that when they get old enough, they feel really proud that they were part of the beginning of this with me."

The Duchess went on to reflect on how she wants to build a “legacy” for her kids.

“Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story — Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that,” Meghan noted.

Credit: Netflix

“I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom. This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too,” she continued.

Meghan, who now lives in Montecito, California, shared that their community has protected them since their royal exit in 2020.

“Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is,” she admitted.

Credit: Archewell

Meghan also noted that the family’s Sussex titles – a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth in 2018 – are still important to them.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” Meghan confessed, adding: “It is part of our love story."

With Love, Meghan debuts on Netflix on March 4.