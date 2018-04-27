Meghan Markle leaves TV series Suits in a wedding dress

Meghan Markle has made her final appearance in the series Suits, ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.

The US actress had signalled her exit from the show and the end of her career, shortly after Harry had proposed.

The 36-year-old has exited the programme by her character, Rachel Zane tying the knot with Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams.

The finale was aired on the UK version of Netflix, bringing its seventh season to a close on Wednesday, with the last episode titled Good-Bye.

The US legal drama which first aired in 2011, shared a brief clip on Twitter, of Mrs and Mr Ross walking down the aisle before the characters departure. The actress looks stunning in a beautiful wedding dress.

Despite claims by the creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh believing that the scene in question was not the last one the two had shot together, he said it was still a moving moment.

“I would say it was emotional. I remember having a really fun talk with Meghan as we were setting up to shoot the wedding and we were just wrapping up our time together,” he told the website Deadline.

Late last year, Ms Markle confirmed the end of her acting career in her first joint interview with Harry on the BBC.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she explained.

“It’s a new chapter.”

The on-screen modest ceremony, will be very different affair from Ms Markle’s real life wedding to Harry on May 19, in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

We cannot wait to see her on her big day!