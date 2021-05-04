Meghan Markle has written a book and we love the sound of it

Meghan Markle has written a children’s book due to be published next month, and we absolutely love the sound of it.

Titled The Bench with beautiful illustrations by Christian Robinson, Meghan’s novel is about the special bond between a father and his son as seen through a mother’s eyes, which is inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their adorable little boy Archie.

According to Royal insider Omid Scobie — who’s also one of the authors behind Meghan and Harry’s Royal biography Finding Freedom — Meghan’s novel will be published in just a few short weeks on June 8, before Meghan welcomes the birth of her second child this summer.

Duchess Meghan has written her first children’s book, The Bench, about the special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother’s eyes. It’s out June 8 and is inspired by Prince Harry and Archie’s close relationship. The book is illustrated by Christian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/E2633kGCAA — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 4, 2021

In a statement, Meghan explained that, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story.”

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” the Duchess concluded.

The Bench will be published by Penguin Random House, with the audio book narrated by Meghan Markle herself — you can pre-order a copy here.