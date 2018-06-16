Meghan Markle can’t eat one of her fave foods now she’s a royal

While marrying Prince Harry certainly seems like a fairytale come true, the lifestyle also comes with a whole host of rules that royal family members must abide by.

One part of dietary protocol is that the royal family cannot eat seafood during their public duties.

This is unfortunate for Meghan, who told The New Potato magazine that her 'ideal food day' would include a 'leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta'.

There is a very practical reason behind this rule, though.

Royal Butler Grant Harrold told Express that certain members of the royal family follow this rule so that they do not get food poisoning.

“It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties,” he explained.

“We don't want a member of the Royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if she is on an overseas tour.”

Apparently seafood isn't the only food forbidden at the royal table.

“As well as shellfish, it would also be quite appropriate for foods such as foie gras to be avoided,” Grant said.

Andrew Farquharson, Deputy Master at Clarence House, told the Telegraph, "The Prince of Wales has a policy that his chefs should not buy foie gras."

Prince Charles banned foie gras from being served at the royal table allegedly for animal welfare reasons rather than personal health concerns.